We all know what’s wrong.
As a user, access to your web activity and data is sold to the highest bidder. Internet giants grow rich, while publishers go out of business. And the entire system is rife with ad fraud.
Brave Shields for Privacy
Block data-grabbing ads and trackers
The vast bulk of websites and ads include software that tries to to identify you. They want to track your every move across the web. Brave blocks all this, allowing you to browse freely.Learn more about Brave Shields
BROWSE AT WARP SPEED
Blocking harmful ads and trackers means a faster Internet
Brave loads major news sites up to six times faster than Chrome, Safari and Firefox on mobile and desktop.Get the browser now
REAL PRIVACY
Browse much more privately with Tor*
Other browsers claim to have a “private mode,” but this only hides your history from others using your browser. Brave lets you use Tor right in a tab. Tor not only hides your history, it masks your location from the sites you visit by routing your browsing through several servers before it reaches your destination. These connections are encrypted to increase anonymity.
*Available on desktop, coming soon to mobile.Learn more about Private Browsing
Earn rewards and support content creators.
BRAVE REWARDS
Earn frequent flier-like tokens just for browsing
Turn on Brave Rewards to earn frequent flier-like tokens for viewing privacy-respecting ads. You can set the number of ads you see per hour. Currently you can support your favorite web creators with your tokens, but soon you’ll be able to spend tokens on premium content, gift cards, and more. ∗Learn more about Brave Rewards
A BETTER DEAL
Tip and contribute to websites directly through Brave Rewards
Today, you can donate tokens to your favorite websites. Coming soon, some creator sites will feature Brave Ads, which helps them earn more ad revenue than existing ad models.
Contribute to 300000+
creators on Brave Rewards
Privacy is about individual autonomy and your right to be left alone. Knowledge about you grants some measure of power over you. Governments use information to arrest people, and place them on lists of who should and shouldn’t be able to exercise other basic rights. Corporations want to influence you in all sorts of ways: how you live, what you want, how you vote... And even individual people spy in order to blackmail, stalk, threaten, or peep. Privacy allows you to go about your life without having to constantly worry about how your actions will be misinterpreted or used against you in future. In a very real way, privacy gives you the freedom to be yourself. Learn more.
Yes — Brave is free! You’ll always be able to use Brave without paying in either money or your personal information. Shields protects you from tracking as you browse the web. Brave Rewards lets you earn tokens by viewing ads and pays it forward to the people who create the stuff you love online. All for free. If you want to support sites in Brave without earning tokens through ads then you’ll have to use your own money. Everything else is on us — and Brave has a lot of features.
Brave blocks invasive ads by default. If you turn on Brave Rewards, you can earn tokens for viewing Brave Ads. These ads aren’t like the ones you see on the web. They’re completely private: none of your personal info, browsing history or anything else ever leaves your device. That’s because Brave downloads the whole ad catalogue and selects the right ads for you locally on your device. And when you see an ad Brave picks for you, you earn 70% of what the advertiser paid, guaranteed. Brave Ads look like system notifications. They’re not distracting or intrusive, and they’re not mixed in with the pages you read online. And you get to pick how many, and how often to see them. Learn more.
When you use Brave Rewards, you earn Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) for each privacy-respecting ad Brave shows you. A typical, engaged person who uses Brave as their everyday browser can expect to earn about $5 of BAT a month. This figure will vary over time and by region, depending on a variety of factors.
Yes! Brave works with all the same extensions and themes as Chrome. Brave is based on the same open-source Chromium code as a number of other browsers, so your favorite extensions just work with Brave. We don’t host our own extensions store though, so for now the best place to find extensions is the Chrome Web Store. Extensions are powerful ways to improve your Brave experience, but that power comes with responsibility. A malicious extension can seriously compromise your privacy and safety. Brave has taken an early look at multiple extensions to make sure they don’t have any of the most common problems — and Brave will warn you when you try to install an extension that hasn’t been checked out.
∗ Some restrictions apply in regions outside the US. Read more about Brave Rewards.