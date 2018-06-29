On a mission to fix the web
Much more than a browser, Brave is a new way of thinking about how the web works. Brave is open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
Browse Faster
Browse the web up to 8x faster than Chrome and Safari
Brave loads major news sites 2 to 8 times faster than Chrome/Safari on mobile and 2 times faster than Chrome on desktop.
SAVE MONEY
No more data charges to download unwanted content
The average mobile browser user pays as much as $23 a month in data charges to download ads and trackers — that’s $276 a year. Brave blocks ads and trackers, so you don’t pay for them.
BLOCK ADS & TRACKERS
Brave blocks unwanted content by default and keeps count
Popular sites often host multiple ads and as many as 70 trackers per site. Worse, most leading ad blockers still allow trackers through to profile your location, behavior and other browsing activity.
Reward Your Favorite creators
Earn rewards and give back to your favorite Creators
Support your favorite sites with micropayments. Brave features blockchain-based tokens which can be used to reward content creators.
PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY
Brave blocks the software that follows you around
The “private” browsing mode that others offer is not truly private. Brave’s many privacy features, including “Private Tabs with Tor*,” stop trackers and provide a deep level of protection.
*Available on desktop, coming soon to mobile.